Kim declares UAH 2.6 mln in income for 2025

New Minister for Veterans Affairs Vitalii Kim declared UAH 2.606 million in income in his electronic asset and income declaration for 2025.

Specifically, in 2025, the salary of the then-Head of Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration amounted to UAH 2.138 million, along with UAH 468,000 in rental income, while his wife declared UAH 4.332 million in income.

He also specified UAH 408,000 and EUR 74,000 in bank accounts, UAH 2.1 million and $67,000 in cash, while his wife declared UAH 488,000 and EUR 71,500 in bank accounts, UAH 6 million and $28,600 in cash.

According to the declaration, Kim owns five apartments (115.7, 84.1, 84.1, 73.4, and 49.1 square meters) and non-residential premises (293.6 square meters) in Mykolaiv, while his wife owns an apartment (57.9 square meters) in Mykolaiv.

In addition, the new minister owns a 2015 Mercedes-Benz E200 car, rents a 2024 Volkswagen Touareg R-Line Platinum, and his wife owns a Hublot watch.

Among other things, his wife is the owner and ultimate beneficiary of Duet-Plus LLC and Media Group LLC.

As reported, on July 16, the Verkhovna Rada, upon the submission of newly appointed Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky, approved the new composition of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, appointing Vitalii Kim, Head of Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, as Minister for Veterans Affairs.