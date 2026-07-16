Rada speaker announces recess, no defense or foreign minister appointed

The Verkhovna Rada has dismissed Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov and Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, but the plenary session adjourned before appointments to the vacant posts were made.

As an Interfax-Ukraine agency correspondent reports, after appointing the new composition of the government and early terminating the powers of Members of Parliament Denys Maslov and Vitaliy Bezhin from the "Servant of the People" faction, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk announced a recess in the plenary session.

During the meeting, people’s deputies (MPs) proposed holding consultations regarding the appointment to the position of Defense Minister, but these did not receive support from the chair.

"There will be no plenary session tomorrow. The next one will take place as planned, as of now, on August 18," MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak (Holos faction) wrote on Telegram.

As reported, the parliament at a plenary session on Thursday appointed Maslov as Minister of Justice and Bezghin as Minister for Communities, Territories, and Internally Displaced Persons of Ukraine.

During martial law, the Verkhovna Rada operates continuously, and MPs can convene for a meeting at any time.

Submissions for the positions of ministers of foreign affairs and defense are introduced to the Verkhovna Rada by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. According to information on the parliament website, no such documents have been registered in the legislature as of now.