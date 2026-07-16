Turkish MFA: We categorically reject war spreading to Black Sea

Ankara categorically does not want the war to spread to the Black Sea, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stated during his visit to Kyiv.

As an Interfax-Ukraine agency correspondent reported, he said this at a press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha in Kyiv on Thursday.

"As we always state: we categorically do not want the war to spread to the Black Sea. Preserving peace in the Black Sea is an imperative. Targeted attacks on ports, tankers, and fishing vessels that endanger civilian lives are unacceptable," the minister noted.

He emphasized that "all parties must act prudently and responsibly."

Earlier, the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan would visit Ukraine on July 15-16. Fidan last visited Ukraine on May 29-30, 2025.