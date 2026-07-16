Next Rada session set for August 18, government without defense minister – MP

The next plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada is scheduled to take place on August 18, while the posts of Minister of Defense and Minister of Foreign Affairs currently remain vacant.

"There will be no plenary session tomorrow. The next one will take place as planned, as of now, on August 18. As was to be expected, there will be no meeting of the ‘Servant of the People’ faction regarding the Minister of Defense," MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak (Holos faction) wrote on Telegram.

"To be precise, it lasted a couple of minutes, where they said that another candidate than Klymenko is being sought for the post of the Ministry of Defense (but not Fedorov either). They said that maybe something will happen at 21.00 (though I think it’s just another tall tale) or already in August… August 18, for understanding," he added.

"So here is the story: there is no Minister of Foreign Affairs, no Minister of Defense, no Head of the SBU, no Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service," he noted.

Zheleznyak drew attention to the fact that "since the formation of the new government, Fedorov has been completely dismissed and is not fulfilling the duties of the minister."

"Separately, please note how technically Klymenko was sidelined from all positions…," he added.

According to the calendar of the tenth session of the Verkhovna Rada, following the completion of the July plenary meetings, the work of MPs in committees, factions, and with voters is planned for August, while the first plenary week after the recess begins on August 18.

The Law "On the Legal Regime of Martial Law" explicitly establishes that during martial law, the Verkhovna Rada operates in session mode.