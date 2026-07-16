Rada appoints Mykola Kalashnyk as Minister for Restoration, Infrastructure and Transport

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine appointed Mykola Kalashnyk as Minister for Restoration, Infrastructure and Transport.

Kalashnyk’s candidacy for the position of Minister for Restoration, Infrastructure and Transport was supported by 264 members of parliament at the plenary session on Thursday, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent said.

The Ministry for Restoration, Infrastructure and Transport was separated from the Ministry for Development of Communities and Territories, which was created in 2022 by merging it with the Ministry of Infrastructure.

From March 24, 2025, Kalashnyk held the position of Head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration, and before that, he was First Deputy Head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration.

Prior to that, Kalashnyk held various positions in the Darnytskyi District State Administration in the city of Kyiv: from 2013 to 2017, he was Head of the Department for Communal Property and Privatization of the State Housing Fund of the Darnytskyi District State Administration; from 2017 to 2020, he was Head of Staff; from 2020 to 2024, he served as First Deputy Head of the Darnytskyi District State Administration, and subsequently as Acting Head of the Darnytskyi District State Administration.

In 2013, Kalashnyk graduated from the Kyiv National University of Trade and Economics with a degree in Management of Foreign Economic Activity, and in 2018, he graduated from the National Academy of Public Administration under the President of Ukraine with a degree in Regional Management.

Previously, the combined Ministry for Development of Communities and Territories was headed by Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba, who was appointed to the position in September 2024.

As reported, on July 14, the Verkhovna Rada accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Yuliya Svyrydenko. On July 16, the Rada appointed Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine Serhiy Koretsky as Prime Minister of Ukraine.