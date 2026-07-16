Parliament appoints Chentsov as Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration

The Verkhovna Rada, at the proposal of the newly appointed Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky, approved the new composition of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, specifically appointing Representative of Ukraine to the EU Vsevolod Chentsov as Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine.

264 members of parliament voted in favor of appointing members of the government during a plenary session on Thursday, which was conducted as a package (with the exception of the Minister of Defense and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, whose candidacies are submitted by the President).

Chentsov replaced Taras Kachka, who held the position since July 2025, as Deputy Prime Minister.

Chentsov was born on April 10, 1974, in Drohobych, Lviv region, Ukraine. In 1996, he graduated from the Ivan Franko National University of Lviv as a specialist in law.

From 1996 to 1997, he was an Attaché, Third, and Second Secretary of the Department of State-Legal Issues of the Treaty and Legal Directorate of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine; from 1997 to 2002, he worked as a Third, Second, and First Secretary of the Embassy of Ukraine in the Republic of Turkey; from 2002 to 2005, he held the position of Head of the International Treaties Division and Deputy Head of the Treaty and Legal Directorate of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, and from 2005 to 2006, he served as Deputy Director of the Department – Head of the Special International-Legal Problems Division and Deputy Director of the Treaty and Legal Directorate of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Later, from 2006 to 2007, he was Minister-Counselor of the Embassy of Ukraine in the Republic of Poland; from 2007 to 2011, he worked as Deputy Representative of Ukraine to the European Union; from 2011 to 2017, he was Director of the European Union Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine; from 2017 to 2021, he held the position of Ambassador of Ukraine to the Kingdom of the Netherlands and Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

Since January 2017, he has been the Co-Agent of Ukraine in the International Court of Justice in the case "Application of the International Convention for the Suppression of the Financing of Terrorism and of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (Ukraine v. Russia)".

Also, since August 25, 2021, he was appointed Representative of Ukraine to the European Union and the European Atomic Energy Community.

As reported, on July 16, the Verkhovna Rada appointed Serhiy Koretsky, Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine, as Prime Minister of Ukraine.