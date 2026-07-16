Rada appoints Butenko as Minister of Education

The Verkhovna Rada, at the proposal of the newly appointed Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky, approved the new composition of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, specifically appointing Head of the National Agency for Higher Education Quality Assurance (NAQA) Andrii Butenko as Minister of Education and Science.

264 members of parliament voted in favor of appointing members of the government during a plenary session on Thursday, which was conducted as a package (with the exception of the Minister of Defense and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, whose candidacies are submitted by the President).

Butenko replaced former Minister of Education Oksen Lisovyi, who held the position since March 2023, as Minister.

Butenko is a scientist and educator in the field of history of law and an expert in the field of higher education quality assurance. He worked in the secondary and higher education system, specifically holding the positions of dean of the law faculty and vice-rector for academic and methodological work at the Private Higher Educational Institution "European University."

From February 2019, he was appointed Deputy Head of the National Agency for Higher Education Quality Assurance, and from April 2022, he served as Head of the National Agency.

As reported, on July 16, the Verkhovna Rada appointed Serhiy Koretsky, Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine, as Prime Minister of Ukraine.