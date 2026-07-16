Rada appoints Maslov as Minister of Justice

The Verkhovna Rada, at the proposal of the newly appointed Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky, approved the new composition of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, specifically appointing Head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Legal Policy Denys Maslov (Servant of the People faction) as Minister of Justice.

264 members of parliament voted in favor of appointing members of the government during a plenary session on Thursday, which was conducted as a package (with the exception of the Minister of Defense and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, whose candidacies are submitted by the President).

Maslov replaced Liudmyla Suhak, who served as acting Minister of Justice from November 2025, after parliament dismissed Herman Halushchenko from the position, as Minister.

Maslov was born on August 1, 1983, in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region. He graduated from the Law Faculty of the Oles Honchar Dnipro National University.

From 2010 to 2020, he practiced law. He worked as a judge at the Dniprovskyi District Court of the city of Kamianske, Dnipropetrovsk region. He also held executive positions in law firms.

He was also the managing partner of the Law Firm LOWATEK, director of Avin Trade LLC, and founder of the Law Firm Forza LLC.

Since June 2020, he became a member of parliament of the 9th convocation from the Servant of the People party. He held the position of Head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Legal Policy.

As reported, on July 16, the Verkhovna Rada appointed Serhiy Koretsky, Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine, as Prime Minister of Ukraine.