Rada appoints Kim as Minister for Veterans Affairs

The Verkhovna Rada, at the proposal of the newly appointed Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky, approved the new composition of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, specifically appointing Head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Kim as Minister for Veterans Affairs.

264 members of parliament voted in favor of appointing members of the government during a plenary session on Thursday, which was conducted as a package (with the exception of the Minister of Defense and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, whose candidacies are submitted by the President).

Kim replaced former Minister for Veterans Affairs Nataliia Kalmykova, who held the position since September 2024, as Minister.

Kim was born on March 13, 1981, in Mykolaiv. He graduated from the Admiral Makarov National University of Shipbuilding with a degree in enterprise economics.

From 1998 to 2019, he engaged in entrepreneurial activities. From 2003 to 2020, he worked at companies including Ukrpromresurs, ABV LLC, Lyderyuh LLC, Ture LLC, Arena Sport 2011 LLC, Media Group, Duet-Plus LLC, Mykolaivkomundorproekt SE, Vega-Group, and Lendar LLC.

In 2019, during the presidential and parliamentary elections, he worked at the Mykolaiv regional electoral headquarters of the Servant of the People party.

In 2020, he was elected to the Mykolaiv City Council of the 8th convocation from the Servant of the People party (No. 2 on the list) as a non-partisan candidate.

In November 2020, by presidential decree, he was appointed Head of the Mykolaiv Regional State Administration, and after the start of the full-scale war on February 24, 2022, he became Head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration.

As reported, on July 16, the Verkhovna Rada appointed Serhiy Koretsky, Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine, as Prime Minister of Ukraine.