Rada appoints Bezhin as Minister for Communities, Territories and Internally Displaced Persons

The Verkhovna Rada appointed Vitaliy Bezhin as Minister for Communities, Territories and Internally Displaced Persons.

Bezhin’s candidacy for this position was supported by 264 members of parliament at the plenary session on Thursday, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent said.

The Ministry for Communities, Territories and Internally Displaced Persons was separated from the Ministry for Development of Communities and Territories, which was created in 2022 by merging it with the Ministry of Infrastructure.

Bezhin is a member of parliament from the Servant of the People faction and heads the subcommittee on administrative-territorial structure and local self-government of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on the Organization of State Power, Local Self-Government, Regional Development and Urban Planning.

Before being elected as a member of parliament, he worked at the Better Regulation Delivery Office (BRDO) from 2016 to 2019. In 2017-2018, he held the position of member of the board of the Democratic Alliance party, and in 2012-2015, he worked at the agency SCU KYIV. He graduated from the Faculty of International Economics and Management of the Vadym Hetman Kyiv National Economic University.

Previously, the combined Ministry for Development of Communities and Territories was headed by Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba, who was appointed to the position in September 2024.

As reported, on July 14, the Verkhovna Rada accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Yuliya Svyrydenko. On July 16, the Rada appointed Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine Serhiy Koretsky as Prime Minister of Ukraine.