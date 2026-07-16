Rada appoints Deputy Defense Minister Ferchuk as head of Ministry of Digital Transformation

The Verkhovna Rada on Thursday appointed Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine for Digital Development, Digital Transformations, and Digitalization Oksana Ferchuk as Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine as part of the new government, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent has said.

In the previous government, Oleksandr Borniakov served as acting head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation since the middle of January this year.

Ferchuk was born in Simferopol, AR Crimea. In 1997, she graduated from the Kyiv-Mohyla Academy. From 1998 to 2005, she held a number of executive positions at the company Ukrainian Mobile Communications.

In 2006-2007, she became marketing and sales director of Telesystems of Ukraine CJSC.

In 2008, she held the position of commercial director of AV Engineering LLC, and then, until 2016, she worked in executive positions at Vision TV LLC, where satellite television Viasat in Ukraine and a pay TV service at the company Kyivstar were implemented.

Subsequently, she was director of the Nova Poshta group of companies, as well as the electronic public procurement platform Zakupki.Prom.Ua, and launched and further developed the document management service Vchasno as project manager.

From 2022, she was an advisor to the patronage service of the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, and in July 2025, she was appointed Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine for Digital Development, Digital Transformations, and Digitalization.