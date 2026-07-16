Rada appoints Vyhivsky as Minister of Internal Affairs

The Verkhovna Rada, at the proposal of the newly appointed Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky, approved the new composition of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, specifically appointing Head of the National Police Ivan Vyhivsky as Minister of Internal Affairs.

264 members of parliament voted in favor of appointing members of the government during a plenary session on Thursday, which was conducted as a package (with the exception of the Minister of Defense and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, whose candidacies are submitted by the President).

Vyhivsky replaced Ihor Klymenko, who held the position since February 2023, as Minister.

Vyhivsky was born in 1980 in Zhytomyr region. In 2003, he graduated from the National University of Internal Affairs of Ukraine and is a Candidate of Legal Sciences.

From 2003 to 2016, he held positions ranging from investigator to head of the Ochakiv Police Department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Mykolaiv region.

From December 2016 to February 2020, he worked as Deputy Head of the Main Directorate – Head of the Investigative Department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Mykolaiv region, and until August 2021, he served as Head of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Poltava region.

In August 2021, Vyhivsky was appointed Head of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv, and from January 2023 to July 2023, he served as Acting Head of the National Police of Ukraine.

From July 2023, he held the position of Head of the National Police of Ukraine.