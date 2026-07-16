Rada approves new govt composition

The Verkhovna Rada, at the proposal of the newly appointed Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky, has approved the new composition of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

Some 264 members of parliament voted in favor of dismissing the previous Cabinet and appointing members of the new government during a plenary session on Thursday, which was conducted as a package (with the exception of the Minister of Defense and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, whose candidacies are submitted by the President).

Specifically, the following were reappointed to the updated Cabinet: First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal, Deputy Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy, Minister of Culture of Ukraine Tetiana Berezhna, Minister of Finance Serhiy Marchenko, Minister of Health Viktor Liashko, Minister of Youth and Sports Matviy Bidnyi, and Minister of Social Policy, Family and Unity Denys Uliutin.

At the same time, Vsevolod Chentsov, who previously served as the Representative of Ukraine to the European Union, was appointed Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine.

Andriy Butenko, head of the National Agency for Higher Education Quality Assurance (NAQA), was appointed Minister of Education and Science.

Vitaliy Kim, head of Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, became the new Minister for Veterans Affairs.

In addition, the updated Ministry of Economy and Environment is headed by Oleksandr Kravchenko, head of the Ukrainian office of McKinsey & Company, while the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food is headed by the current Deputy Minister of Economy Taras Vysotsky.

The Ministry of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture will thus be divided into two separate departments.

In turn, Member of Parliament Vitaliy Bezhin (Servant of the People faction) was appointed to head the Ministry for Communities, Territories, and Internally Displaced Persons, and Mykola Kalashnyk, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, was appointed to head the Ministry of Restoration, Infrastructure, and Transport.

The position of Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine – Minister of Development of Communities and Territories no longer exists in the government, having been replaced by two specialized ministers.

Furthermore, Denys Maslov, head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Legal Policy (Servant of the People faction), was appointed Minister of Justice, and Oksana Ferchuk, Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine for Digital Development, Digital Transformations, and Digitalization, was appointed Minister of Digital Transformation.

Head of the National Police Ivan Vyhivsky was also appointed as the new Minister of Internal Affairs.

Additionally, under the President’s quota, Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha is to be reappointed, and a Minister of Defense is to be appointed; there are no submissions for these candidacies yet.

Thus, the following did not receive positions in the new government: Taras Kachka, Oleksiy Kuleba, Oleksiy Sobolev, Natalia Kalmykova, Oksen Lisovyi, Mykhailo Fedorov, as well as Ihor Klymenko (who may be submitted for the position of Minister of Defense).

As reported, on July 16, the Verkhovna Rada appointed Serhiy Koretsky, Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine, as Prime Minister of Ukraine.