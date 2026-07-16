The European Commission selected F-Drones as one of the founding companies of the EU-Ukraine Drone Alliance

F-Drones was among 18 companies - 9 Ukrainian and 9 European - that the European Commission selected as founders of the EU–Ukraine Drone Alliance. This was reported on the F-Drones Facebook page.

“The F-Drones company has officially become one of 18 companies - 9 Ukrainian and 9 European - that the European Commission selected as founding members of the newly established EU–Ukraine Drone Alliance. The Alliance will become a key platform for cooperation between the Ukrainian and European defense industries in the field of unmanned systems and countermeasure technologies,” – the report says.

The European Commission announced the creation of the Alliance as part of the new EU–Ukraine Drone Deal initiative. In her speech in Kyiv, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasized that Europe should learn from Ukraine, which over the years of full-scale war has become a world leader in the development and combat use of unmanned technologies. At the same time, the European Union is ready to provide industrial capabilities, production scale and financial instruments for the joint development of a new generation of defense technologies, the company notes.

“It is a great honor for F-Drones to be among the companies that have been given the opportunity to lay the foundation for a new European ecosystem of unmanned technologies. Ukraine is today the undisputed world leader in the combat use of drones and the speed of defense innovations. By combining this unique experience with the industrial capabilities of the European Union, we will be able to significantly accelerate the development of new technologies and strengthen the security of all of Europe,” – F-Drones emphasizes.

In addition to F-Drones, the first Founding Members of the Alliance include Ukrainian companies Skyfall Industries, Greentech Harvest, Tencore, Deviro, Vyriy Industry, Scientific Production Company “ATHLON AVIA”, TEHAVTOFART PIVDEN (TAF Industries), UFORCE.

European founding companies are ORQA d.o.o., Indra Group, Fincantieri, WB Electronics / WB Group, Destinus, Delair, RSI Europe, TERMA A/S and Quantum Systems.

It is also reported that the inaugural meeting of the Alliance Council is to be held in Brussels in September. The founders will determine strategic priorities, areas of technological cooperation and future joint projects between Ukraine and the countries of the European Union.

The EU–Ukraine Drone Alliance is being created as a long-term platform for the development of joint research, scaling up production, integrating Ukrainian and European manufacturers into a single defense-industrial space, and accelerating the implementation of innovations in the field of unmanned and anti-drone systems.