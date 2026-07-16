Former head of Sumy region National Police found dead in Poltava region, preliminary report indicates suicide

In the Poltava district of Poltava region, a former law enforcement officer was found dead, and the police are investigating the circumstances, with a preliminary report indicating suicide.

"On July 16, at approximately 10:40, the police received a report about the death of a 44-year-old man at his place of residence in the Karlivka community of Poltava district. During initial investigative actions, it was established that the deceased was a former law enforcement officer," the Poltava region police said.

Sources in law enforcement agencies said to Interfax-Ukraine that the man in question is Serhiy Chyz, the former head of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Sumy region, who was found with a gunshot wound.

"According to preliminary data, the man’s death could have occurred as a result of suicide. A forensic medical examination has been ordered to establish the cause of death," the Poltava region police said.

Based on this fact, the investigative unit of the police has initiated criminal proceedings under Article 115 (premeditated murder with a note of suicide) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Necessary investigative actions are underway to establish the circumstances of the incident.