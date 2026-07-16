Army needs new rules not dependent on support of specific ministry team – General Drapaty

Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine General Mykhailo Drapaty issues a statement on the necessity of deep, systemic changes in the Ukrainian military, based on the principles of justice.

"Over the past six months, the military gained a partner in the Ministry of Defense that not only fulfilled requirements but also demanded a change in approaches, faster decision-making, and support for those ready to take responsibility. The interaction between the troops and the Ministry of Defense changed. A readiness emerged to listen to commanders, make decisions faster, and support changes born within units. This is exactly how this interaction should be," Drapaty writes on his Facebook page.

He points out that the Drone Line project serves as an example of how a timely decision by the state can quickly influence the situation on the battlefield. Following this, other initiatives appeared that have already proven their value to the military.

"Today, the minister said that many of these decisions had to be pushed through despite the system, rather than thanks to its work. I know this is true, and I believe it should not be this way. Many commanders can confirm this. When a correct decision has to be implemented against the system, not because of it, it means the system itself requires change," the commander emphasizes.

Drapaty is convinced that commanders have no right to remain silent about problems, as the cost of such silence is lost opportunities, precious time, and human lives. He calls on officers to provide honest reports, stressing that concealing shortcomings has never been a form of responsibility.

"The army needs new rules under which the right decision does not depend on the personal courage of an individual commander or the support of a specific team in the ministry. If changes help a soldier perform a combat mission, they must be continued, protected, and made part of the military’s daily routine. The transformation of the defense forces cannot end with the change of a minister, team, or head of a specific department. It must continue until fair and clear rules become the norm for everyone who serves the state," he said.