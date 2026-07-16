Syrsky thanks Fedorov for work as Defense Minister

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky thanks Mykhailo Fedorov for his work as Minister of Defense and wishes him to "continue to remain on the Ukrainian team."

"I am proud that thanks to the Kyiv defensive operation in 2022, we managed to defend our capital. And now briefings can be held in this city, visions formed, and decisions made. I will make every effort to ensure that such events can take place in a free and independent Ukraine. To do this, we need to focus on the war and on an effective strategy that is currently demonstrating concrete results. I thank Mykhailo Fedorov for his work as Minister of Defense of Ukraine. I wish him to continue to remain on the Ukrainian team," he said on Telegram.