SBU detains heads of defense enterprise in case regarding detonation of ammunition at warehouses in Vyshneve

Counterintelligence and investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) have detained the general director of a defense enterprise and his deputy for production, who allowed the placement of ammunition in warehouses located near residential buildings in the city of Vyshneve, Kyiv region, the SBU reports.

In its Telegram channel on Thursday, the SBU notes that on July 6 of this year, as a result of a combined attack by Russia on the capital region, a fire broke out at the warehouses of a regime facility, followed by the detonation of ammunition stored in hangars.

"It has been established that these storage facilities were not intended for the storage of ammunition and were used without the relevant permits," the Ukrainian special service emphasizes.

According to the case files, this occurred because the general director of the enterprise improperly organized production and economic activities and failed to ensure compliance with fire safety requirements and regulatory acts regarding the storage of ammunition and explosives.

In addition, according to the report, his deputy allowed the placement of ammunition in unsuitable storage facilities in close proximity to residential areas.

"This led to the death and injury of people, as well as the destruction and damage of civilian property," the agency emphasizes.

Investigators of the Security Service have notified the detainees of suspicion under Part 2 and Part 3 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (official negligence that caused grave consequences).

A motion is being prepared for the court to select a preventive measure for the individuals in the form of detention.

Comprehensive measures were carried out by officers of the SBU Counterintelligence Department and the Main Directorate of the SBU in Kyiv and Kyiv region under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv Specialized Prosecutor’s Office in the sphere of defense of the Central region.