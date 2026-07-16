No one spoke with me about Ministry of Digital Transformation - Fedorov

Mykhailo Fedorov, who has headed the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine since January 2026, gas said that he was not offered a return to the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine.

As an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reports, Fedorov stated this at a briefing in Kyiv on Thursday.

"No one spoke with me about the Ministry of Digital Transformation. First, Botev left as my deputy for Ukroboronprom. Then another deputy of mine applied for the Ministry of Digital Transformation. No one spoke with me about this. I know that they spoke with her (prob referring to Oksana Ferchuk - Fedorov’s former deputy there – IF-U) after the faction meeting. I could be mistaken. Since the meeting with the President," he noted.

However, Fedorov emphasized that it is "important to preserve" the Ministry of Digital Transformation because the agency houses Brave1, which oversees military technologies.

"…because at that time the Ministry of Defense did not deal with technologies. And it is very important to see what will happen to the Ministry of Digital Transformation next, what will happen to Brave1, what will happen with grants, so that we do not lose these technological cards that we have," he added.

According to him, the Ministry of Digital Transformation is "something that we can be proud of in the world."