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Zelenskyy: Klymenko remains candidate for Minister of Defense position

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Zelenskyy: Klymenko remains candidate for Minister of Defense position
Photo: @V_Zelenskiy_official Telegram

Ihor Klymenko is considered as one of the candidates for the position of Minister of Defense, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"As for Klymenko, he is considered as one of the candidates. He is being considered, but I have not yet submitted the relevant documents to parliament. Because the Minister of Defense and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, you know, this is a separate relevant vote," Zelenskyy said during a press conference with Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Keir Starmer in Kyiv on Thursday.

According to the President, Klymenko has very strong sides, just like Fedorov, however, the army must work with the Ministry of Defense together. Furthermore, the new head of the Ministry of Defense faces the task of resolving issues related to the activities of territorial recruitment and social support centers and mobilization.

"I believe that for Klymenko, the destruction of shameful moments of forced mobilization could be his strong sides," Zelenskyy said.

At the same time, he emphasized that a final decision regarding the candidate for Minister of Defense has not yet been made.

#klymenko #minister_of_defense #candidate
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