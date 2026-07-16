Zelenskyy: Fedorov to remain on my team

Mykhailo Fedorov, who has headed the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine since January 2026, will remain on the head of state’s team, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"I am confident that Mykhailo will remain on the team. We will discuss later what that will look like," Zelenskyy says during a press conference with Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Keir Starmer in Kyiv on Thursday.

Earlier, Mykhailo Fedorov stated that the President had offered for him to remain on the team, including an offer of an advisory position.

"There was a conversation with the President yesterday. He offered for me to become an advisor or to find some other way to stay on the team. I declined the advisor position. It has never been my goal to become a minister, to remain a minister, to look for positions, and so on. In principle, today’s meeting with you is what I am doing because I believe in it, according to my values. I see that it is necessary to tell the truth. That is, you cannot be a hostage to any obligations," Fedorov said on Thursday.