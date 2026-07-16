Starmer announces EUR 300 mln support for delivery of 16 aircraft to Ukraine

Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Keir Starmer, during his visit to Kyiv, announces EUR 300 million in support for the delivery of 16 aircraft to help defend Ukrainian skies.

"And I am pleased to tell you that today we are going even further, because I can announce that the United Kingdom, together with Sweden, will provide support in the amount of 300 million euros for the delivery of 16 new modern aircraft that will help defend the airspace of Ukraine," Starmer said during a press conference with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday.

The British Prime Minister added that despite his resignation, his successor will continue the policy of supporting Ukraine.

"The point is to clearly understand who is the aggressor here. And the fact that the United Kingdom will have a new Prime Minister in the coming days does not change this dynamic at all. As I have said before, the position of the United Kingdom will remain unchanged, we will not back down," he emphasized.

Zelenskyy said that during the meeting with Starmer, the sides discussed the front and long-range operations. He awarded the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom with the Order of Liberty.