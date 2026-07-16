Rada receives submission on appointment of Cabinet members – Stefanchuk

Prime Minister of Ukraine Serhiy Koretsky has submitted to the Verkhovna Rada proposals for the appointment of Cabinet of Ministers members, Chairman of the Parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk has said.

"A submission from the Prime Minister of Ukraine on the appointment of the following has been submitted to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine:

Denys Shmyhal as First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine – Minister of Energy of Ukraine, Tetiana Berezhna as Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine for Humanitarian Policy – Minister of Culture of Ukraine, Vsevolod Chentsov as Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine, Vitaliy Bezhin as Minister for Communities, Territories and Internally Displaced Persons of Ukraine, Matviy Bidny as Minister of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, Andriy Butenko as Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine, Ivan Vyhivsky as Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Taras Vysotsky as Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine, Mykola Kalashnyk as Minister for Restoration, Infrastructure and Transport of Ukraine, Vitaliy Kim as Minister for Veterans Affairs of Ukraine, Oleksandr Kravchenko as Minister of Economy and Environment of Ukraine, Viktor Liashko as Minister of Health of Ukraine, Serhiy Marchenko as Minister of Finance of Ukraine, Denys Maslov as Minister of Justice of Ukraine, Denys Uliutin as Minister of Social Policy, Family and Unity of Ukraine, Oksana Ferchuk as Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine."

The Verkhovna Rada will consider these submissions in the near future in accordance with the Constitution of Ukraine, the Rules of Procedure of the Verkhovna Rada, and the Law "On the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine," Stefanchuk said on Facebook.