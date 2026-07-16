Russian missile attack on Odesa injures 3 – official

The number of wounded in Russia’s attack on Odesa’s infrastructure rises to three, reported Head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper.

"In Odesa, civilian infrastructure facilities suffer damage as a result of the enemy attack. According to preliminary data, unfortunately, one person dies, and three others sustain injuries. I express my condolences to the relatives and friends of the deceased," he said Telegram.

According to him, the liquidation of the attack’s consequences continues at the sites. The victims receive all necessary medical assistance.

Information is being clarified.

Earlier, reports indicate one death and one injury.