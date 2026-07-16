Over past year we show we know how to move quickly - Kachka

Acting Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Taras Kachka, concluding his work in the position, has said that the European integration of Ukraine is irreversible, but there is still much work ahead.

"For exactly one year, I had the honor of representing Ukraine in negotiations on joining the EU. This is a two-way movement: we are proving our right to membership in the bloc through the transformation we are carrying out during the greatest war in Europe in this century, and European partners are supporting us because they understand: the security and success of Ukraine is the key to the security and success of Europe itself. We are traversing the path that other candidate countries spent decades on as quickly as possible. Such dynamics, without any concessions or preferences, are the result of systematic work: screening, an agreed plan of changes, and adopted laws. This is evidence of the state’s dedication to fulfilling the commitments made regarding membership," Kachka wrote on Facebook.

He emphasized that Ukraine’s European integration is already an irreversible process, but the most important part is still ahead.

"All laws that Ukraine has already adopted and must adopt on the European integration path confirm that we are an institutional state that respects and fulfills political commitments regardless of the people working on this. This is primarily necessary for us. An independent court where a person knows that their dispute with a neighbor, employer, or the state will be resolved honestly. A strong and transparent anti-corruption policy. Respect for human rights and freedoms. With the Revolution of Dignity, Ukraine declared to the whole world that its place is in Europe. It remains to solidify this legislatively," he added.

Kachka thanked Ukrainian society, the parliament, the government, and partners in Europe.

"This was and remains joint work – and it is precisely this, and only this, that brings us closer to the goal. Thank you to the entire negotiating team of Ukraine for their dedication and persistent work for results. Ukraine will be in the European Union. Over the past year, we have proven: we know how to move quickly. Further pace depends only on us," he emphasized.

As reported, it is planned that Ukraine’s representative to the EU Vsevolod Chentsov will be appointed as the new Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine, replacing Taras Kachka.