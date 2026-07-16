Fedorov denies ultimatum against Syrsky

Mykhailo Fedorov, who headed the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine since January 2026, has said that he never issued an ultimatum: "either me or Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky," but emphasized that "in such a structure, I personally do not know how to win the war."

As an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reports, Fedorov said this at a briefing in Kyiv on Thursday.

Responding to a question about whether he would remain in his post if offered and if parliament so decides, he noted that "the wise Ukrainian people have not yet decided" whether Fedorov stays in his post or not.

"And still, let’s wait. That is, first of all. Secondly, the Minister of Defense is the president’s quota," he added.

When asked to clarify if he would want to remain in his post under the condition that Oleksandr Syrsky would not be the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, he did not answer, but noted that he does not want a position for the sake of the position.

"I never set conditions, but I cannot imagine… I do not need the position of Minister of Defense in order to be the Minister of Defense. I need this position in order to win the war. In such a structure, I personally do not know how to win the war," Fedorov said.