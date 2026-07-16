Protests aren't about one Minister, they're about an unsolved problem – Fedorov

Mykhailo Fedorov, who headed the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine since January 2026, commented on the protests that were announced by Ukrainians after information surfaced that Fedorov would not remain in the post of Minister of Defense in the new government.

As an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reports, he stated this at a briefing in Kyiv on Thursday.

"We see today that the Ukrainian people have come out. But the Ukrainian people did not come out for a specific minister, Fedorov. The Ukrainian people came out for themselves. Why? The hopes that appeared, and the interception of the initiative on the battlefield in the sky, why is this trajectory now breaking, and we are turning away from it? There is such a risk," he said.

Fedorov is convinced that "the Ukrainian people came out for this" and "feels when something is happening not based on the values that are fostered here."

"Therefore, this is such a reaction. Whether I will be there further or not. Right now, it is not about me at all. We must definitely discuss this issue with the president again," he stated.

According to Fedorov, he and President Zelenskyy also had a phone conversation today.

"It is not about me," said.

"Today, the key issue is about the root of the problems that we must solve. We have a sufficient number of people in the country who can occupy one position or another," Fedorov said.