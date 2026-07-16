Zelenskyy awards Starmer with Order of Freedom

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a decree awarding Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Keir Starmer with the Order of Freedom.

The relevant document has been published on the president’s website.

According to the text of the decree, Starmer is awarded for "a significant personal contribution to the development of Ukrainian-British relations, support for the state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine."

The Order of Freedom is one of the highest state awards of Ukraine, established in 2008 to recognize outstanding merits in strengthening the independence of the state, developing democracy, and upholding human rights. It is the highest Ukrainian order that can be awarded to foreigners.

As reported, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is visiting Kyiv during his final week in office.