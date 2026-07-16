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Zelenskyy and Starmer pay tribute to fallen Ukrainian soldiers in Kyiv

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Zelenskyy and Starmer pay tribute to fallen Ukrainian soldiers in Kyiv
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Keir Starmer, who arrived in the Ukrainian capital on Thursday, participated in a memorial ceremony in honor of the fallen defenders of Ukraine.

"Paid tribute to the fallen Ukrainian soldiers together with Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Keir Starmer. I thank Keir and the United Kingdom for their unwavering respect for our soldiers, for everyone who gave the most precious thing to protect Ukraine and the whole of Europe. It is important to always remember the feat of all our people who defended Ukraine. Eternal gratitude to each and every one who defended Ukraine from Russia’s aggression," Zelenskyy said on Telegram.

#zelenskyy #starmer #defenders_of_ukraine
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