I have never let the president down, just as I have never let you down - Fedorov at briefing on work results

Mykhailo Fedorov, who headed the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine since January 2026, called himself the person in the president’s circle who "valued him the most and values him among those he has."

As an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reports, he stated this at a briefing in Kyiv on Thursday.

"My work in the president’s government began back in 2019. And, probably, I am the last minister, the first minister from the first government, and the last one whom they dismissed today, or yesterday, or the day before yesterday. And I will say honestly that for seven years, like the representatives present today from the Servant of the People faction, we faithfully served our ideas and the president in one team," Fedorov said.

He emphasized that he "did not build a political career, did not create own companies, and did not engage in business."

"I can say that in the president’s circle there is definitely, probably, a person who valued him the most and values him among those he has. And I never let him down in anything. Just as I never let you down in principle. There were no corruption scandals, there was no building of any schemes," Fedorov said.