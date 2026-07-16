Rada appoints Koretsky as Prime Minister

The Verkhovna Rada has appointed Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine Serhii Koretsky to the post of Prime Minister of Ukraine.

289 people’s deputies voted for his candidacy, submitted by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, at the parliament session on Thursday.

Koretsky replaces former Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko, who held the post for exactly one year, starting July 17, 2025.

The votes in support of Koretsky were distributed as follows: Servant of the People faction – 194, European Solidarity – 15, Batkivshchyna – 1, Holos – 5, Trust parliamentary group – 17, For the Future – 14, Platform for Life and Peace – 17, Restoration of Ukraine – 15, non-factional – 11.

Koretsky was born on March 14, 1978, in Lutsk. He received higher education at Lutsk Technical University with degrees in Mechanical Engineering and Business Economics, as well as at Ivano-Frankivsk National Technical University of Oil and Gas with a degree in Oil and Gas Extraction.

He started his career as a junior analyst at the Continuum group of companies (from 1999) and rose to the position of General Director of the Continuum company (from 2007).

From 2013 to the end of 2018, he developed the WOG filling station network business as CEO.

After that, he began implementing his own projects. He was a co-founder and Chairman of the Board of the energy trader Centurion Group SA (Switzerland).

From November 9, 2022, he served as Director of PJSC Ukrnafta and PJSC Ukrtatnafta. From May 14, 2025, he served as Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine.

According to the Chesno movement, in 2002-2006 and 2012-2014, he was a volunteer assistant to people’s deputies of the 4th and 7th convocations of the Verkhovna Rada, Ihor Yeremeyev.

In 2006, he ran for the Volyn Regional Council of the 5th convocation from the Lytvyn People’s Bloc, as well as for the 5th convocation of the Verkhovna Rada from the same bloc.

In 2007-2012, he was a volunteer assistant to people’s deputy of the 6th convocation of the Verkhovna Rada, Kateryna Vashchuk, elected from the Lytvyn People’s Bloc.

Koretsky declared UAH 32.3 million in income for 2025, land plots with a total area of 261,600 square meters in the Donetsk region, six watches from Rolex, Patek Philippe, Breguet, OPUS, and Ulysse Nardin, and other assets.