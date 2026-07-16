Klymenko as head of Ministry of Defense will be able to restore order in mobilization and work of TRC - General Prokopenko

Commander of the 1st National Guard Brigade Azov, Brigadier General Denys "Redis" Prokopenko says that Ihor Klymenko, while at the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, devoted much attention and time to military issues, therefore he has sufficient experience and understanding to tune all processes as the future Minister of Defense of the country.

"He constantly defends the interests of National Guard servicemen and pays close attention to the proper provision of National Guard units (military formations within the Ministry of Internal Affairs). I think that from now on, such an approach will be applied to the fighters of all structures that defend Ukraine on the frontline," Denys Prokopenko said in a Facebook post.

Also, the commander of "Azov" stresses that the new minister has sufficient experience and understands how to tune processes "to restore order in the issue with mobilization and the work of the TRC – one of the critical issues for our army today."

Regarding Mykhailo Fedorov, in the opinion of the brigadier general, the former Minister of Defense of Ukraine managed to implement many important steps that strengthened the defense capability of the state and weakened the military capabilities of Russia.