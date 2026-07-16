Turkish Foreign Minister confirms continued contributions to PURL

Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan, while in Kyiv, confirms the continuation of assistance to Ukraine, specifically through contributions to the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL).

As an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reports, Fidan said this during a press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha in Kyiv on Thursday.

Fidan notes that today’s meeting in Kyiv holds special significance as it takes place immediately after the NATO summit in Ankara.

"At the NATO summit, allies give strong signals regarding the continuation of support for Ukraine. Turkey provides both political and military support to Ukraine from the first day of the war. As our esteemed president notes at the meeting of NATO leaders, we as Turkey continue to make our contribution to the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List," Fidan said.