Poturaiev announces intention to resign Rada mandate

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy Mykyta Poturaiev (Servant of the People faction) announces his intention to resign his parliamentary mandate ahead of schedule.

As an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reports, Poturaiev states his intention at a plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada on Thursday after people’s deputies began considering the appointment of Serhiy Koretsky as Prime Minister.

Poturaiev did not explain the reason for resigning his parliamentary powers but asks the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, to consider his statement urgently.