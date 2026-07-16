Koretsky: I highly rate the work of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and personally Klymenko

Candidate for Prime Minister of Ukraine and Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine Serhiy Koretsky said that he highly rates the work of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and personally Minister Ihor Klymenko.

"Regarding the Ministry of Internal Affairs. From practical experience, having gone through the winter and being on calls chaired by the president or the prime minister almost daily, I saw the work of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. And I highly rate the work of the ministry and personally Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko. This is the first assessment. I believe he is a strong, professional, clear, and results-oriented minister," Koretsky said during the parliament’s consideration of his appointment on Thursday, answering a question about the change of the Minister of Defense.

At the same time, he said that submitting a candidate for Minister of Defense is the exclusive competence of the president.

Koretsky emphasized that his government would be able to become a government of defense because there is a desire, internal need, and cohesion.

As reported, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he would hold a meeting with the army leadership on Wednesday, July 15, as well as with Minister of Defense of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov regarding the priorities of further work. After that, People’s Deputy Yaroslav Zhelezniak (Holos faction) said that at a meeting with people’s deputies of the Servant of the People faction, the President said that he would submit the candidacy of former Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko for the post of Minister of Defense of the country, and Fedorov "will be somewhere nearby."