Cabinet raises salaries for culture workers by 70% from January 1, 2027 – Berezhna

The Cabinet of Ministers adopts a decision to increase official salaries for employees of state and communal cultural institutions, as well as the Ukrainian Cultural Foundation and the Ukrainian Book Institute, by 70% effective January 1, 2027, Vice Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy and Minister of Culture Tetiana Berezhna says.

"The government adopts an important decision: from January 1, 2027, official salaries of employees of state and communal cultural institutions, as well as the Ukrainian Cultural Foundation and the Ukrainian Book Institute, will grow by 70%. For specific categories where increase coefficients already apply, salaries will grow by 40%," Berezhna said.

According to her, the decision affects over 118,000 culture workers throughout Ukraine.

"People are the main value of Ukrainian culture. The Ministry of Culture team spent six months working on a solution to increase remuneration," Berezhna said.

She said that the increase in official salaries serves as the first stage of the reform. The next step, according to her, involves a transition to a modern system where remuneration depends on professionalism, responsibility, and work results.

Berezhna said that tariff grades in the cultural sector have not been reviewed since 2009. Because of this, employees in tariff grades 1-14 essentially received remuneration at the level of the minimum wage, regardless of their qualification level or experience.

According to data provided by the State Statistics Service of Ukraine, the average monthly salary in the field of libraries, archives, museums, and other cultural institutions in 2025 amounted to UAH 22,721. For comparison, the average salary in the Ukrainian economy reached UAH 39,758, which, according to the minister, led to staff outflows and the loss of professionals.