Koretsky on priorities as prime minister: I want this government to become a government of defense, economic development, and European integration

Candidate for Prime Minister of Ukraine and Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine Serhiy Koretsky said that he wants the Cabinet of Ministers under his leadership to become a government of defense, economic development, and European integration.

"Ukraine’s resilience has two foundations – our army, the military who hold the frontline, and our people who, despite all the horrors of the war, live here, work, give birth to children, restore the destroyed, build up, and mentally hold on for the fifth year of the war. That is why the government faces clear tasks that Ukrainian society expects and that require time. Comprehensive provision for the defense forces, scaling up our military-industrial complex, supporting the population of Ukraine, social protection, and special attention to frontline communities, where the situation is most difficult now," Koretsky said during the parliament’s consideration of his appointment on Thursday.

According to him, extremely important tasks include preparation for and getting through the next winter, supporting business for the economic stability of the state and development, strengthening interaction with partners, attracting and effectively using international aid, and the accession of Ukraine to the European Union.

"Russia commits terrible crimes against the Ukrainian nation. Ukrainians lose relatives, housing, and the daily life and environment familiar to every person. We must ensure support for internally displaced persons. Veterans are and will remain our unconditional priority. The state has supported veterans and will continue to do so," Koretsky said.

In addition, according to him, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy must be a separate department.

"Ukraine will be a member of the European Union. This is one of the constitutional priorities. And this is the historical mission of our generation. And I promise that the government will do everything possible and necessary on this path," Koretsky said.

"I am ready for difficult steps. The main thing is that they work for the improvement of life, for our resilience. In all regions of Ukraine, special attention is on the frontline ones, which Russia attacks almost every day. I want this Cabinet of Ministers to become a government of defense, a government of economic development, a government of European integration," Koretsky said.