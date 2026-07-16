Ukraine hits 6 tankers, 2 tugs, oil depot, bridges, and other Russian military targets – General Staff

On the night of July 16, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine hit a number of important military and military-economic enemy targets, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said.

"Defense Forces hit six tankers and two tugs in the waters of the Black and Azov Seas. Russia uses the tankers to transport oil and petroleum products in circumvention of international sanctions, as well as to transport fuel for the interests of the armed forces of Russia," the message on the Telegram channel says.

Defense Forces also hit the Shakhtarsk oil depot in Shakhtarsk, Donetsk region. The extent of the damage and the results of the strike are currently being clarified.

In addition, Defense Forces hit a road bridge near Prymorsk, Zaporizhia region, and the Syvash railway bridge near Chonhar (AR Crimea), which the enemy uses for military logistics.

Defense Forces also hit a warehouse of enemy electronic warfare equipment near Novodariivka, Luhansk region.

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine will continue to systematically carry out measures aimed at ending the armed aggression of Russia," the General Staff said.