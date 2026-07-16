Rada committee supports appointment of Koretskyi as Prime Minister

The Committee on Organization of State Power, Local Self-Government, Regional Development, and Urban Planning recommends that the Verkhovna Rada appoint Serhiy Koretskyi as Prime Minister.

As People’s Deputy Yaroslav Zhelezniak (Holos faction) said on Telegram, the committee adopted the corresponding decision at a meeting on Thursday morning.

Koretskyi was born on March 14, 1978, in Lutsk. He received his higher education at the Lutsk Technical University with degrees in Mechanical Engineering and Business Economics, and at the Ivano-Frankivsk National Technical University of Oil and Gas with a degree in Oil and Gas Extraction.

He rose from junior analyst at the Continuum group of companies (starting in 1999) to CEO of the company (starting in 2007).

From 2013 until the end of 2018, he developed the WOG filling station network business as CEO.

After that, he began implementing his own projects. He was a co-founder and chairman of the board of the energy trader Centurion Group SA (Switzerland).

Since November 9, 2022, he held the position of director of PJSC Ukrnafta and PJSC Ukrtatnafta. Since May 14, 2025, he has been the chairman of the board of NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine.

According to the Chesno movement, in 2002-2006 and 2012-2014, he was a volunteer assistant to Verkhovna Rada deputies of the 4th and 7th convocations, Ihor Yeremieiev.

In 2006, he ran for the Volyn Regional Council of the 5th convocation from the Lytvyn People’s Bloc, and also for the Verkhovna Rada of the 5th convocation from the same bloc.

In 2007-2012, he was a volunteer assistant to Verkhovna Rada deputy of the 6th convocation Kateryna Vashchuk, elected from the Lytvyn People’s Bloc.

As reported, on July 14, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.