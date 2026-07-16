AWOL soldier opens fire on police, commits suicide in Dnipropetrovsk region – National Police

On Thursday morning in the Dnipropetrovsk region, a man who is AWOL (absent without leave) opens fire on police, wounds two KORD special forces officers, and then commits suicide, the National Police has said.

"This morning, during an authorized search at the residence of a man who has been in the status of a person who left his military unit without permission (AWOL) since September 2024, the suspect opens aimed fire on police special forces with a weapon, after which he commits suicide," the police statement on the website says.

According to the National Police, the search is conducted within the framework of criminal proceedings under Part 4 of Article 190 and Part 3 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (fraud in large amounts and illegal smuggling of persons across the state border of Ukraine committed by an organized group). Investigative actions are carried out by regional police investigators, operatives of the Department of Strategic Investigations, and with the support of the KORD special unit.

"As a result of the armed resistance, two KORD special forces officers sustain injuries. Subsequently, while in the house, the man commits suicide by shooting himself in the head with a weapon," the statement says.

The police officers are receiving all necessary medical assistance. There is no threat to their lives.

Investigators, forensic experts, and other relevant services currently work at the scene. They seize the weapon from the site of the incident. Documentation of all circumstances of the event continues.