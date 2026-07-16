European Solidarity raises questions about parliamentary and government agency at meeting with Koretskyi – Herashchenko

European Solidarity raises questions about the agency of parliament and the government during a meeting with prime ministerial candidate Serhiy Koretsky, Co-chair of the faction Iryna Herashchenko has said.

"The European Solidarity faction met with prime ministerial candidate Serhiy Koretsky… Our faction raised the issue of parliamentary and government agency, army reform, demographics, the government’s work program, critical infrastructure recovery, European integration, and in this context, the restoration of the Ministry of Ecology and Agrarian Policy, as well as the situation in the energy sector, economy, and social sphere," Herashchenko said on Facebook on Thursday.

According to her, European Solidarity called on the future head of the Cabinet of Ministers to abandon the telethon and stop the populism that the previous government pursued endlessly.

"Well, and considering Zelenskyy’s arbitrary behavior in the story with Fedorov, we advised Mr. Koretsky, if he is appointed Prime Minister today, to immediately invite Mr. Mykhailo to the new government, and not for a ritual position, but to develop a security and defense plan for the country," the MP said.

Herashchenko also emphasized that according to Koretskyi, he plans to have a constant dialogue with the Verkhovna Rada and all factions. She noted that Koretskyi admitted he is not a politician and that he was "invited to become Prime Minister."

"I asked who invited him. ‘A joint decision by Servant of the People deputies and the President,’ the candidate said," the co-chair of the faction said.