Russian attacks kill at least 2, injure 1 in Mykolaiv region – official

Two people die and one man sustains serious injuries due to Russian attacks on the Mykolaiv region over the past day; port infrastructure, civilian vessels, an agricultural enterprise, and a gas station also sustain damage, Head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Kim has said.

According to the Regional Military Administration, Russia attacks the region the previous day with Shahed/Gerbera-type strike drones.

"Due to the attack on the port infrastructure of the Mykolaiv district, a 61-year-old man dies. Two civilian vessels sustain damage," the message, shared on Thursday morning on Telegram, states.

A 67-year-old man dies due to an attack by a Shahed/Gerbera-type UAV on an agricultural enterprise in the Novyi Buh community. Another casualty, a 65-year-old man, undergoes hospitalization.

According to the Regional Military Administration, the strike damages warehouse facilities and automotive equipment.

"In the evening, Russia attacks the Ochakiv community with a strike drone, preliminarily of the Lancet type. As a result, a gas station building sustains damage," Kim said.