Zelenskyy: Russian strike on Kyiv is 6th ballistic attack since month began

The strike on Kyiv on the night of July 16 was the sixth ballistic attack on the capital since the beginning of the month, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"In total, Russia used 13 missiles, of which 8 were ballistic, and 151 drones. This night was already the sixth ballistic attack on Kyiv in July alone. Moscow counts on ballistic terror and continues its strikes, and it is very important now to accelerate the supply of air defense interceptors," Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel on Thursday.

He noted that in Kyiv, two people died due to the Russian missile strike, and five were wounded, including a child. Russia damaged a multi-story building, warehouse facilities, and vehicles.

In addition, four people sustained injuries due to Russian strikes in the Kharkiv region. Russia attacked the region with drones and an aerial bomb. Ordinary residential buildings and civilian objects sustained damage, including a cinema and tennis courts. Russia struck a park in Sumy, and a tractor brigade was attacked in the region. Multi-story buildings sustained damage in Zaporizhia. Energy grid facilities in Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Mykolaiv, and Donetsk regions also sustained damage.

"Every package matters, and everything we have agreed upon with our partners must arrive on time. The speed of these supplies makes it possible to protect the lives of our people and dampen Russia’s desire to continue fighting. I thank everyone who is helping," the President concluded.