Russian attacks kill at least 3, injure 14 in Donetsk region – official

Three people died and 14 sustained injuries in the Donetsk region due to enemy shelling, Head of the Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin has said.

"Kramatorsk district. In Adamivka of the Sviatohirsk community, one person sustained injuries. In Raihorodok of the Mykolaivka community, six private houses sustained damage. In Sloviansk, numerous private houses and two vehicles sustained damage. In Kramatorsk, six people sustained injuries, and 18 private houses, nine apartment buildings, an administrative building, a shop, and two vehicles sustained damage; in Yasna Poliana, three people died and three sustained injuries. In Molodizhne of the Novodonetske community, a vehicle sustained damage. In Druzhkivka, four people sustained injuries, and infrastructure sustained damage," Filashkin informed on Telegram on Thursday morning.

According to his information, Russia shelled settlements in the Donetsk region 36 times over the past day. Authorities evacuated 579 people from the front line, including 114 children.