Russian attack hits warehouse in Sviatoshynsky district and drops missile debris in Darnytsky district of Kyiv

A night attack on Kyiv results in a hit on warehouse facilities in the Svyatoshynsky district and the fall of missile debris on non-residential territory in the Darnytsky district, Mayor of Kyiv Vitaliy Klitschko reports.

"In the Svyatoshynsky district, there is a hit on warehouse facilities. In the Darnytsky district, missile debris fell on the territory of non-residential development," Klitschko wrote in a message shared on his Telegram channel on Thursday night.

The Mayor of Kyiv provides no other details regarding the consequences of the attack, including information about casualties or additional damage at this time.

As previously reported, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine informed about the launch of ballistic missiles at the capital.