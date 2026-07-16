Russia loses 1,340 personnel and 420 units of special equipment over day – General Staff

Over the past day, the Defense Forces eliminated 1,340 occupiers, three tanks, 66 artillery systems, two armored vehicles, 1,801 UAVs, and 420 vehicles and special equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports on Facebook on Thursday morning.

"The total estimated combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022, to July 16, 2026, are approximately 1,424,620 (+1,340) personnel, 12,144 (+3) tanks, 24,940 (+2) armored combat vehicles, 46,019 (+66) artillery systems, 1,919 (+12) ground-based robotic complexes, 411,005 (+1,801) operational-tactical level UAVs, 34 (+1) ships/boats, and 120,727 (+420) automotive vehicles and fuel tankers," the report says.

The data is currently being updated.