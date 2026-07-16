USF units hit 1,797 enemy targets over day

Units of the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) hit 1,797 enemy targets over the past day, the USF reports in their Telegram channel as of Thursday morning.

According to the report, among the targets hit are: 373 personnel, 187 of whom are eliminated; 85 UAV launch points; 27 electronic warfare systems; 129 motor vehicles; 13 artillery systems; and 369 enemy unmanned aerial vehicles of the copter, Shahed, Gerbera, and wing types.

"From the beginning of July (July 1-15), units of the USF group hit 24,769 enemy targets, including 5,253 enemy personnel," the USF said.