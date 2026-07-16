Battlefield brief: Ukrainian settlements face attacks from Russia, casualties, victims, destruction

Seven people died and 20 sustained injuries due to Russian strikes on Zaporizhia, Zaporizhia district, and Polohy district over the past day, Head of the Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov has said.

"We received 147 reports regarding damage to infrastructure, housing, vehicles, and utility buildings," the message shared on Telegram states.

In particular, Russia carried out 30 air strikes on Zaporizhia, Novomykolaivka, Trudove, Malokaterynivka, Veselianka, Myrivka, Rozumivka, Tavriiske, Novooleksandrivka, Nove Pole, Novorozivka, Shyroke, Novosoloshyne, Tymoshivka, Liubytske, Novopavlivka, Svoboda, Yehorivka, and Chervona Krynytsia.

In addition, 684 drones of various modifications, primarily FPV, attacked Zaporizhia and a number of settlements in the region. Russia launched another 260 artillery strikes on front-line communities in the region.

"In total, over the day, Russia launched 974 strikes on 56 settlements of the Zaporizhia region," Fedorov said on Thursday morning.

Over the past day, Russia struck Kharkiv and 23 settlements in the region using glide bombs and various types of drones, injuring 18 people, including a teenager, Head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov said.

"In Kharkiv, nine people sustained injuries, including a 16-year-old boy; in the village of Yuriivka of the Velykyi Burluk community, two 52-year-old men and a 33-year-old man sustained wounds; in the village of Husynka of the Kindrashivka community, women aged 59 and 77, and a 90-year-old man sustained wounds; in the settlement of Shevchenkove, a 66-year-old woman and a 64-year-old man sustained wounds; in the city of Bohodukhiv, a 57-year-old man sustained injuries," he wrote in his Telegram channel.

Two people died and another man sustained serious injuries due to Russian attacks on the Mykolaiv region over the past day; port infrastructure, civilian vessels, an agricultural enterprise, and a gas station also sustained damage, Head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Kim said.

According to the Regional Military Administration, Russia attacked the region the previous day with Shahed/Gerbera-type strike drones.

"Due to the attack on the port infrastructure of the Mykolaiv district, a 61-year-old man died. Two civilian vessels sustained damage," the message, shared on Thursday morning on Telegram, states.

Furthermore, a 67-year-old man died due to an attack by a Shahed/Gerbera-type UAV on an agricultural enterprise in the Novyi Buh community. Another casualty, a 65-year-old man, was hospitalized. According to the Regional Military Administration, the strike damaged warehouse facilities and automotive equipment.

"In the evening, Russia attacked the Ochakiv community with a strike drone, preliminarily of the Lancet type. As a result, a gas station building sustained damage," Kim said.

Following a night attack on Kyiv, hits on warehouse facilities occurred in the Svyatoshynsky district, and missile debris fell on the territory of a non-residential area in the Darnytsky district, Mayor of Kyiv Vitaliy Klitschko said.

"In the Svyatoshynsky district, there were hits on warehouse facilities. In the Darnytsky district, missile debris fell on the territory of non-residential development," Klitschko wrote in his Telegram channel on Thursday night.

As Klitschko later announced, two people died due to the enemy attack on Kyiv, and six more sustained injuries, including a 16-year-old boy.

"Two people died in Kyiv as a result of the enemy attack. Six residents of the capital sustained injuries, including a 16-year-old boy. Medics hospitalized three of the wounded," he noted.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine informed about the launch of ballistic missiles at the capital.

Russia attacked Odesa in the morning, which resulted in damage to an educational institution, Head of the Odesa City Military Administration Serhiy Lysak said.

"The enemy attacked Odesa early in the morning. An educational institution sustained damage. We are clarifying the details," Lysak wrote on Telegram.

According to him, a day of mourning is declared in Odesa on Thursday for three people who died due to yesterday’s morning attack. "An irreparable loss. Sincere condolences to the families and friends. Eternal memory to everyone whose life was cut short by Russia," the head of the Regional Military Administration noted.