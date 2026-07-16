SBU sea drones strike Russian shadow fleet tankers Louise 1 and Banda in Black Sea

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), in cooperation with the Ukrainian Navy, strikes the Louise 1 and Banda tankers in the Black Sea, vessels belonging to Russia’s shadow fleet, the SBU press service reports.

"SBU Mamai maritime drones target the vessels, which are under Ukrainian sanctions," the statement says.

The Louise 1 tanker was involved in transporting Russian crude oil during the G7 and EU oil embargo. The vessel transported oil from Russian ports in the Baltic and Black seas while disabling its automatic identification system. In 2026 alone, it reportedly transported nearly 3 million tonnes of Russian Urals crude oil. The Banda tanker also transported Russian crude oil from the ports of Ust-Luga, Kerch, Novorossiysk, and Nakhodka.

During the SBU maritime drone attack, Russian aircraft attempted to engage the drones by firing machine guns and dropping bombs, but without success.

Strikes on shadow fleet vessels are aimed at systematically depriving Russia of funds for the war. These tankers, despite international sanctions, transport Russian oil and generate billions of dollars in revenue for the aggressor state’s budget.

"Every strike against the shadow fleet is a direct blow to Russia’s ability to continue its aggression. Each such vessel, as part of Russia’s war machine, is a legitimate target," the report concludes.