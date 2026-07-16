Russian shelling injures 18 people in Kharkiv region over day

Over the past day, Russia struck Kharkiv and 23 settlements in the region using glide bombs and various types of drones, injuring 18 people, including a teenager, Head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov has said.

"In Kharkiv, nine people sustained injuries, including a 16-year-old boy; in the village of Yuriivka of the Velykyi Burluk community, two 52-year-old men and a 33-year-old man sustained wounds; in the village of Husynka of the Kindrashivka community, women aged 59 and 77, and a 90-year-old man sustained wounds; in the settlement of Shevchenkove, a 66-year-old woman and a 64-year-old man sustained wounds; in the city of Bohodukhiv, a 57-year-old man sustained injuries," Synehubov said on Telegram.